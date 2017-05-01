Humana Inc (HUM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.65.

Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) traded up 0.37% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.80. 40,082 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.67. Humana has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $222.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post $11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other Humana news, CAO Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $862,274.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,951.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.37, for a total value of $402,202.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,150.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,632 shares of company stock valued at $65,897,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 93.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 40.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 17.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 157.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group, Healthcare Services and Other Businesses. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

