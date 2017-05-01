Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have $7.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HDSN. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hudson Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) traded down 1.479% on Tuesday, hitting $6.995. The stock had a trading volume of 125,136 shares. The company has a market cap of $290.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.317 and a beta of 0.94. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company earned $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Technologies will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

