Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Hudson Global (HSON) Stock Price

Headlines about Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hudson Global earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) traded down 1.07% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.39. 8,141 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The company’s market cap is $44.07 million.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business earned $100.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc (Hudson) is a provider of professional-level recruitment and related talent solutions across the world. The Company’s segments include Hudson Americas, Hudson Asia Pacific and Hudson Europe. Its service offerings include Permanent Recruitment, Temporary Contracting, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Talent Management solutions.

