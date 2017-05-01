HSN, Inc. (HSNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSNI. Aegis began coverage on shares of HSN in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 target price on shares of HSN and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HSN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wunderlich restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HSN in a research report on Saturday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HSN by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 43,459 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSN by 177.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 174,620 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSN by 21.1% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 93,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of HSN by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,649,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,637,000 after buying an additional 87,004 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSN by 24.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 718,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,582,000 after buying an additional 140,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) opened at 36.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. HSN has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.03.

HSN (NASDAQ:HSNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. HSN had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 100.35%. The business earned $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HSN will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HSN

HSN, Inc is an interactive multi-channel retailer. The Company markets and sells a range of third party and merchandise directly to consumers through various platforms, including television home shopping programing broadcast on the HSN television networks and other direct-response television marketing; catalogs, consisting of the Cornerstone portfolio of print catalogs, which includes, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements; Websites, which consist primarily of HSN.com, joymangano.com and the five branded Websites operated by Cornerstone; mobile devices; retail and outlet stores, and wholesale distribution of certain products to other retailers.

