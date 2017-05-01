HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BHP Billiton plc (BLT)

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC Holdings plc in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.18) price objective on the mining company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLT. S&P Global Inc set a GBX 1,300 ($16.62) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.33) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.01) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,410 ($18.03) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($17.71) price target on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,287.48 ($16.46).

BHP Billiton plc (LON:BLT) opened at 1175.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 62.53 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,251.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,309.73. BHP Billiton plc has a one year low of GBX 786.40 and a one year high of GBX 1,518.50.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

