HSBC Holdings plc Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Smith & Nephew plc (SN)

HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,320 ($16.88) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.34) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.26) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.26) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,345 ($17.20) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew plc from GBX 1,340 ($17.13) to GBX 1,275 ($16.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,300.55 ($16.63).

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) opened at 1269.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,241.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,196.81. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 11.10 billion. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of GBX 1,064.91 and a one year high of GBX 1,324.00.

In other news, insider Olivier Bohuon sold 8,031 shares of Smith & Nephew plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.62), for a total value of £98,138.82 ($125,465.12).

Smith & Nephew plc Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

