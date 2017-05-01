HSBC Holdings plc Reaffirms Buy Rating for ConvaTec Group PLC (CTEC)

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.22) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 276 ($3.53) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 275 ($3.52) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 271 ($3.46) to GBX 305 ($3.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group PLC from GBX 242 ($3.09) to GBX 278 ($3.55) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296.75 ($3.79).

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) opened at 307.009003 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 277.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.91 billion. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 213.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 310.00.

About ConvaTec Group PLC

ConvaTec Group Plc is a medical product and technology company. The Company focuses on therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

