BP plc (BP) Rating Reiterated by HSBC Holdings plc

BP plc (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a GBX 565 ($7.30) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BP. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.94) price target on shares of BP plc in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price target on shares of BP plc from GBX 435 ($5.62) to GBX 505 ($6.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.71) price target on shares of BP plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.07) price target on shares of BP plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 519.40 ($6.71).

BP plc (LON:BP) traded down 0.03389% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 443.91003. BP plc has a 12-month low of GBX 349.35 and a 12-month high of GBX 521.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 458.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 471.87. The firm’s market cap is GBX 86.29 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hsbc-holdings-plc-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-bp-plc-bp-updated.html.

In other news, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £133,800 ($172,756.62). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £321.30 ($414.85).

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.