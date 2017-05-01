HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates “GBX 490” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG)

HSBC Holdings plc set a GBX 490 ($6.26) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 606 ($7.75) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.71) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America Corp set a GBX 500 ($6.39) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas set a GBX 640 ($8.18) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 475.70 ($6.08).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) traded up 2.096627% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 555.386963. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,211,372 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 545.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 481.09. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 11.78 billion. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 52 week low of GBX 281.73 and a 52 week high of GBX 576.84.

WARNING: “HSBC Holdings plc Reiterates “GBX 490” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/hsbc-holdings-plc-analysts-give-international-consolidated-airlns-grp-sa-iag-a-gbx-490-price-target-updated.html.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a €0.13 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

