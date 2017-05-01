HSBC Holdings plc Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE) a €18.80 Price Target

HSBC Holdings plc set a €18.80 ($20.43) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €17.30 ($18.80) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. equinet AG set a €15.50 ($16.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom AG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.54 ($19.07).
Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) opened at 16.136 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of €74.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.917. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12 month low of €13.37 and a 12 month high of €16.65.
Deutsche Telekom AG Company Profile
.
