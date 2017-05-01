HP Inc (HPQ) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,561 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $18,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $2,073,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $225,623,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HP by 28.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,681,887 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,420,000 after buying an additional 2,614,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HP by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,638,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $180,752,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $145,193,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded up 0.69% on Monday, hitting $18.95. 2,939,291 shares of the stock traded hands. HP Inc has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business earned $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc will post $1.62 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.54 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of HP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

In other news, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 120,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $2,176,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 719,775 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $12,668,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 599,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 963,357 shares of company stock valued at $17,005,974. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

