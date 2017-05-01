HP Inc (HPQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the computer maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The recently released PC shipment data by IDC depicts that HP’s restructuring initiatives such as focus on product innovations, pricing, marketing and sales activities, divestment of non-core assets and cutting jobs to lower costs, are paying off. HP, as per the data compiled by IDC, witnessed year-over-year shipment growth for the fourth quarter in a row after registering fall for consecutive five quarters. Furthermore, with the start of shipping A3 multifunction printers to more than 80 countries which will cover all key markets, will help HP in reviving its printing business as well as provide opportunity to grab a bigger share in the inkjet printer market. Also, acquisition of Samsung’s printing business will further support the development and manufacturing of printers. Nonetheless, pricing pressure due to intense competition remains a major concern. Moreover, a tepid IT spending environment adds to its woes.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC upgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. FBN Securities upgraded HP from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HP to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on HP in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) traded up 0.770% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.965. 2,685,730 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.937 and a beta of 1.52. HP has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company earned $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 719,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $12,668,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 599,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 113,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $1,979,734.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,420.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,357 shares of company stock worth $17,005,974 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in HP by 26.3% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,092,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $110,146,000 after buying an additional 1,478,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HP by 28.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,681,887 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,420,000 after buying an additional 2,614,757 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $2,073,164,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,212 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,482,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its position in HP by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 24,218 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

