Hoya Corp (HOCPY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) traded up 0.28% on Monday, reaching $48.08. 1,220 shares of the company traded hands. Hoya Corp has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55.

About Hoya Corp

HOYA Corporation is a diversified, multinational company and a supplier of high-tech and healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Information Technology, Life Care and Other. The Information Technology segment consists of electronics-related products and imaging-related products. The Life Care segment comprises healthcare-related products and medical-related products.

