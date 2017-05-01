IDT Co. (IDT) Chairman Purchases $9,999,998.36 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Chairman Howard S. Jonas acquired 728,332 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) opened at 15.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination.

