Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Stake Boosted by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,667 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up approximately 2.0% of Howard Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Howard Capital Management owned 0.26% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,482,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 4,468,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,675,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,821,000 after buying an additional 565,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after buying an additional 512,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 60.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,042,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,003,000 after buying an additional 1,148,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,293,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) opened at 34.36 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business earned $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HPP. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $335,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

