Howard Capital Management Acquires Shares of 30,000 Square Inc (SQ)

Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Square by 131.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,813,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,086,000 after buying an additional 6,140,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Square by 848.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,866,000 after buying an additional 7,998,199 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its position in Square by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 7,483,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,001,000 after buying an additional 5,276,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Square by 3,618.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,891,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 3,787,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Square by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,258,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) opened at 18.24 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.70 billion. Square Inc has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business earned $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.40 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Square Inc will post ($0.26) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Howard Capital Management Acquires Shares of 30,000 Square Inc (SQ)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/howard-capital-management-invests-518000-in-square-inc-sq-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Square to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Vetr upgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.74 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price target on Square from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.99.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. Khosla sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $17,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $5,489,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,880,902 shares of company stock valued at $47,971,932. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.