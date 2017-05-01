Hovnanian Enterprises’ (HOV) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. They presently have a $1.30 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.60. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) opened at 2.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 2.02. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company earned $552 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.33 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Hovnanian Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $119,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 75,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 138.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a builder of residential homes. The Company designs, constructs, markets and sells single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill and active lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. The Company has two distinct operations: homebuilding and financial services.

