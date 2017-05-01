First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Hovde Group

Analysts at Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) opened at 29.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $191.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of -0.08. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana (the Bank). The Company offers a complement of products and services on a nationwide basis. The Company conducts its deposit operations primarily over the Internet.

