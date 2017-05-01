Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HMHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup Inc reissued a focus list rating on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) opened at 11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.42 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $20.77.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.70. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $242 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post ($1.43) EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 21.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at $17,998,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 32,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 61,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMH) is a global learning company, specializing in education solutions across a range of media. The Company operates through two segments: Education and Trade Publishing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered content, services and technology to both educational institutions and consumers, reaching over 50 million students in approximately 150 countries across the world.

