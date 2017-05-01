Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hortonworks Inc (HDP) to Hold

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Hortonworks Inc. is involved in the development, distribution and support of Hadoop solutions primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides an enterprise-grade data management platform to capture, store, process and analyze data. Hortonworks Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HDP. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hortonworks in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Hortonworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hortonworks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) opened at 10.41 on Wednesday. Hortonworks has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The stock’s market cap is $430.63 million.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Hortonworks had a negative return on equity of 294.33% and a negative net margin of 136.45%. The company had revenue of $52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Hortonworks’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hortonworks will post ($1.82) EPS for the current year.

In other Hortonworks news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $98,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaun Connolly sold 46,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $469,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,987. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 36,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hortonworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hortonworks by 73.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 20,577 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc is a provider and distributor of enterprise-scale data management software platforms. The Company’s product offerings include Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), Hortonworks Sandbox and Hortonworks DataFlow Platform (HDF). It provides support subscription offerings and related professional services for its enterprise-scale Connected Data Platforms, such as HDP and HDF.

