Target Co. (TGT) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,198,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,698,062,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $788,237,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,220,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,849,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $333,040,000 after buying an additional 292,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,338,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,947,000 after buying an additional 1,045,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 55.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.63. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post $4.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Target Co. (TGT) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/horrell-capital-management-inc-boosts-stake-in-target-co-tgt-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Vetr cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.11 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other Target news, Director Donald R. Knauss bought 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.86 per share, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,404.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu bought 2,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,031. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,750. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.