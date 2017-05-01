Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $516,000 Position in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNB Financial acquired a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And during the first quarter valued at about $667,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 0.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 132.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,487,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after buying an additional 848,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) opened at 79.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. E I Du Pont De Nemours And’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a report on Saturday. Argus cut E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.20 to $77.70 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E I Du Pont De Nemours And currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 44,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $3,680,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

