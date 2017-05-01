Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Honeywell reported solid first-quarter 2017 results beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04. The company’s diversified business portfolio has the potential to earn consistent above-average returns and mitigate operating risks. With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, Honeywell remains focused on increasing its presence in high-growth regions. Additionally, the company is building a robust pipeline of new products and has regularly fine-tuned its portfolio to focus on core businesses. However, the company expects a tepid demand pattern for its business jets and mobile scanners in 2017 due to sluggish global growth, volatility in crude oil prices and a tempered Chinese economy. Adverse foreign currency translations and volatility in commodity prices related to Brexit are further likely to peg back its growth momentum. High R&D costs could also be a drag on its margin and affect profitability.”

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) opened at 131.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.70. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $105.25 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post $7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

In other news, SVP Mark R. James sold 116,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.47, for a total transaction of $15,192,057.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,826 shares in the company, valued at $31,420,568.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

