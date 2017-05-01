Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price

Headlines about Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Honeywell International earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.05.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) traded down 0.05% on Monday, reaching $131.08. 2,464,071 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.70. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $105.25 and a 52 week high of $135.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm earned $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post $7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 43.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, SVP Mark R. James sold 116,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.47, for a total transaction of $15,192,057.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,826 shares in the company, valued at $31,420,568.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/honeywell-international-hon-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.