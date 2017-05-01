Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of JPY294.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $347.31. The company issued revenue guidance of JPY14.2 trln, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14645.41 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor Co from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.45 price target on shares of Honda Motor Co in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor Co from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor Co from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor Co presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.73.

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) traded down 0.07% during trading on Monday, reaching $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,000 shares. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm earned $3,763.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,670.98 billion. Honda Motor Co had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($51.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

