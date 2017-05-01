Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Position Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor Co were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co by 69.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Honda Motor Co by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor Co during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 135,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor Co by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) opened at 29.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.16. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Honda Motor Co had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3,501 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $68.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Position Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/honda-motor-co-ltd-hmc-stake-cut-by-heritage-investors-management-corp-updated.html.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Honda Motor Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Honda Motor Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor Co from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

About Honda Motor Co

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.