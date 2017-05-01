Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,937,781 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 1,145,564 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 509,454 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $37.00 price objective on Honda Motor Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Honda Motor Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Honda Motor Co from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor Co by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co by 69.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co by 2.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) traded down 0.07% on Monday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 684,000 shares. Honda Motor Co has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96.

Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3,763.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,670.98 billion. Honda Motor Co had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. Honda Motor Co’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($51.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

