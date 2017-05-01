Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Honda Motor Co had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company earned $3,763.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,670.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($51.85) earnings per share. Honda Motor Co’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Honda Motor Co updated its FY18 guidance to JPY294.07 EPS.

Shares of Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) traded down 0.07% on Monday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 684,000 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.95. Honda Motor Co has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,584,000. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,224,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co by 33.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,150,000 after buying an additional 430,158 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co during the third quarter valued at about $12,941,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co by 508.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 419,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 350,752 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.45 price objective on shares of Honda Motor Co in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor Co from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Honda Motor Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

