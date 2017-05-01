Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) traded down 0.60% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.85. 39,247 shares of the company traded hands. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $442.53 million, a P/E ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, CAO M. Teresa White sold 54,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HTBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Thursday.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases.

