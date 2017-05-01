Home Depot Inc (HD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $170.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Home Depot has outperformed the broader sector on a year to date basis, owing to consistent gains from improving customer experience, solid execution and consistent housing market recovery. Also, these factors helped the company post better-than-expected bottom-line results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2016, retaining its four-year long trend of beating earnings estimates. Further, Home Depot initiated a robust guidance for fiscal 2017 and updated its capital allocation strategy, which called for a higher long-term dividend payout target of 55% of net earnings. The company also testified its commitment to enhancing shareholder value through a 29% increase in quarterly dividend and new $15 billion shares repurchase authorization. However, intense competition and a soft economic recovery may prove deterrents, pushing back home improvement projects. The company’s exposure to international markets also makes it vulnerable to currency headwinds.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $148.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr raised shares of Home Depot from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $146.79 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a buy rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) traded down 0.804% on Tuesday, reaching $154.845. 1,025,177 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.53. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $119.20 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.007 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The company earned $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post $7.19 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/home-depot-inc-hd-lifted-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. CT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.