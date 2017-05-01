Brokerages Set Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Price Target at $30.50

Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Merion Capital Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) traded up 1.10% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 191,501 shares. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $29.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company earned $141 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 19.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $21,096,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities through its community bank subsidiary, Centennial Bank (the Bank).

