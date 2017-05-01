Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Director Lawrence M. Levy Sells 10,374 Shares of Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Director Lawrence M. Levy sold 10,374 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $461,228.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.27. 971,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post $1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,300,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Hologic by 1,631.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,875,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,246,000 after buying an additional 1,767,240 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hologic by 67.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,206,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,448,000 after buying an additional 1,295,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Hologic by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,521,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,336,000 after buying an additional 1,117,759 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

