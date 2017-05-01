Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Likely to Affect Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Stock Price

News coverage about Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hoegh LNG Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) traded up 1.23% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 95,693 shares of the stock were exchanged. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $674.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NASDAQ:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Analysts forecast that Hoegh LNG Partners will post $1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Hoegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Hoegh LNG Partners LP owns, operates and acquires floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The Company’s segments include Majority held FSRUs, Joint venture FSRUs and other. The Majority held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) Tbk (PGN) FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant.

