HNI Corp (HNI) Announces Earnings Results

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.07 million. HNI Corp had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. HNI Corp updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.72 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) traded down 1.02% on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,393 shares. HNI Corp has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91.

In related news, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $142,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,706.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 31,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,444,080.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,921 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in HNI Corp by 87.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 34,914 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in HNI Corp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in HNI Corp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 122,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in HNI Corp during the first quarter valued at $4,564,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HNI Corp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sidoti upgraded HNI Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Off Wall Street restated a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HNI Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

HNI Corp Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

