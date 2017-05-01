HNI Corp (HNI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. HNI Corp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HNI Corp updated its Q2 guidance to $0.65-$0.72 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $2.80-$3.10 EPS.

Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) traded down 1.02% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 178,393 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.44. HNI Corp has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

In other HNI Corp news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 31,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,444,080.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $128,553.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,634,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,273 shares of company stock worth $2,481,921 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of HNI Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HNI Corp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in HNI Corp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in HNI Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,328,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,691,000 after buying an additional 122,473 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Off Wall Street initiated coverage on shares of HNI Corp in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HNI Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of HNI Corp in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About HNI Corp

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

