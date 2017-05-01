HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HMS Holdings Corp earned a news impact score of -0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) opened at 20.47 on Monday. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company earned $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.85 million. HMS Holdings Corp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $24.00 price target on shares of HMS Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, First Analysis lowered shares of HMS Holdings Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

HMS Holdings Corp Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

