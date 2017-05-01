Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Analysts at Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) opened at 58.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $61.02.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,417,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $224,815,000. OZ Management LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 86.3% in the third quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 14,486,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,185,000 after buying an additional 6,712,532 shares during the last quarter. Three Bays Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,248,000.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

