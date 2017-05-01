Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) Board Approves Share Buyback Plan

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program, which permits the company to buyback $1 billion in outstanding shares on Friday, February 24th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) opened at 58.97 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business earned $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

