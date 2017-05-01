Hilton Food Group plc (HFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 762.40 ($9.75).

HFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.28) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.65) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group plc in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 750 ($9.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised their target price on shares of Hilton Food Group plc from GBX 760 ($9.72) to GBX 770 ($9.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) traded up 2.12% on Monday, reaching GBX 751.00. Hilton Food Group plc has a one year low of GBX 486.25 and a one year high of GBX 776.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 680.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 638.90. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 551.15 million.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group plc’s previous dividend of $4.60.

About Hilton Food Group plc

Hilton Food Group plc is a United Kingdom-based retail meat packing company. The Company operates through three segments: Western Europe, Central Europe, and Central costs and other. The Western Europe segment covers its businesses in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland, Sweden and Denmark. In Central Europe, its meat packing business, based at Tychy in Poland, supplies customers across Central Europe, from Hungary to the Baltics.

