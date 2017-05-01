Priceline Group Inc (PCLN) is Hillman Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Hillman Co. decreased its position in Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Priceline Group comprises about 10.6% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Priceline Group were worth $34,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Priceline Group during the first quarter worth $235,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Priceline Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) opened at 1866.5985 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,773.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,602.85. Priceline Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1,148.06 and a 1-year high of $1,868.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.7655 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group also saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,448 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 237% compared to the typical daily volume of 727 call options.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.09 by $1.12. Priceline Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.73 EPS. Priceline Group’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Priceline Group Inc will post $74.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Miller Tabak assumed coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Priceline Group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,836.83.

In other Priceline Group news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total transaction of $5,281,119.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,955,566.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total transaction of $212,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,961,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Priceline Group Company Profile

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

