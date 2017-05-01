Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-6% to ~$688.2-694.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $693.11 million.Hill-Rom Holdings also updated its FY17 guidance to $3.82-3.88 EPS.

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) traded down 0.34% on Monday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 504,472 shares. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company earned $678.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.27 million. Hill-Rom Holdings had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom Holdings in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hill-Rom Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In related news, SVP Alton Shader sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,040,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,918.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $85,512.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,823,637. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom Holdings

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

