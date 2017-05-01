Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 430 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (TCP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Pipelines, were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCP. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines, during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,087,000. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, by 19.8% in the third quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,148,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,588,000 after buying an additional 686,573 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 743,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 246,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, by 109.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 289,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Pipelines, by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,832,000 after buying an additional 124,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) opened at 60.53 on Monday. TC Pipelines, LP has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

TC Pipelines, (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.11 million. TC Pipelines, had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post $3.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. TC Pipelines,’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,392.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TC Pipelines, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on TC Pipelines, from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services started coverage on TC Pipelines, in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines, in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

TC Pipelines, Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP is a master limited partnership. The Company acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company’s pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had four pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States.

