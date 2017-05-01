Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scripps Networks Interactive were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNI. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 47.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 224,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 72,420 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive by 56.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 288,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after buying an additional 103,894 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of Scripps Networks Interactive during the third quarter valued at $4,204,000. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNI) opened at 74.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.32. Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Scripps Networks Interactive had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. will post $5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Scripps Networks Interactive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Scripps Networks Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

In other news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 8,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $734,917.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Burton F. Jablin sold 14,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $1,123,482.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,413,093 shares of company stock valued at $111,837,282. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

