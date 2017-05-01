Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Position Maintained by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alkermes Plc were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes Plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,274,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 639,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 320,697 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes Plc during the third quarter worth $14,117,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes Plc by 18.8% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,665,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after buying an additional 264,019 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes Plc during the third quarter worth $11,769,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 58.25 on Monday. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $62.50. The firm’s market cap is $8.89 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76.

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.79 million. Alkermes Plc had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes Plc will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes Plc in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes Plc from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes Plc in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Alkermes Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes Plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.

In other Alkermes Plc news, insider Shane Cooke sold 20,000 shares of Alkermes Plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elliot Ehrich sold 11,000 shares of Alkermes Plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $623,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,558.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,800 shares of company stock worth $6,468,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes Plc

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

