Renasant Corp. (RNST) Stake Held by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant Corp. were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant Corp. during the third quarter worth $15,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant Corp. during the fourth quarter worth $18,172,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant Corp. during the third quarter worth $10,426,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,978,000 after buying an additional 125,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,250,000 after buying an additional 119,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) opened at 42.40 on Monday. Renasant Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Renasant Corp. had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $106.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post $2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Renasant Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Rick Hart sold 5,304 shares of Renasant Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $215,872.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,870 shares of company stock worth $1,998,702 over the last 90 days. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renasant Corp. Company Profile

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.

