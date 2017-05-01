Highland Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 272,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 244,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,159,000 after buying an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. XL Group Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $50,017,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 41.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 186,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,579,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Billings Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 132,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) opened at 203.25 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $221.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.72 and a 200-day moving average of $197.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.76.

CACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $170.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $128,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,254,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,371,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.28, for a total value of $39,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,160,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,479,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance Corp.

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

