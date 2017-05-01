Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Haynes International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,499,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Haynes International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Haynes International by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Haynes International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. The company had a trading volume of 58,846 shares. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.40 million, a PE ratio of 132.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm earned $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Longbow Research started coverage on Haynes International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Haynes International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

