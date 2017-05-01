Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of AveXis Inc (AVXS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AveXis were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AveXis by 377.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 49.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 421,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after buying an additional 140,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 52.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in AveXis by 59.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 176,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 65,626 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) opened at 80.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.52. AveXis Inc has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.23 billion.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AveXis Inc will post ($4.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVXS. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of AveXis in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on shares of AveXis from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AveXis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other AveXis news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $135,587.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,587.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

