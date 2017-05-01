Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 26,738 Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (SGYP)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,738 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synergy Pharmaceuticals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGYP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SGYP) traded down 2.37% on Friday, reaching $4.12. 2,903,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The company’s market cap is $919.23 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $10.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synergy Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) therapies. The Company’s product candidates include TRULANCE (plecanatide) and dolcanatide. The Company is engaged in the discovery, research and development efforts around analogs of uroguanylin for the treatment of GI diseases and disorders.

