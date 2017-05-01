12,601 Shares in CyberOptics Co. (CYBE) Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of CyberOptics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hatteras Funds LP raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Hatteras Funds LP now owns 17,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberOptics by 65.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) traded down 3.99% during trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 182,503 shares. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $149.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm earned $11.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. Equities analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBE. TheStreet lowered CyberOptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CyberOptics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on CyberOptics in a report on Friday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on CyberOptics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex B. Cimochowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

Cyberoptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The Company’s products and services are used in the surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor and three dimensional (3D) scanning solutions and services markets. Its products are sold into the electronics assembly, dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and flash memory, and semiconductor fabrication capital equipment markets.

